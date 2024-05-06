Christian Arehart Lands the First Ever Quadruple Backflip on MTB

First MTB quad flip Christian Arehart

Landing a backflip is a dream of many young mountain bikers. Very few of those riders go on to landing a double backflip. But a quadruple? That’s just nuts.

Or it’s just the natural progression of the sport when you’re as dedicated as Christian Arehart. Following Jed Mildon’s quad flip on a BMX bike in 2015, Christian just became the first person to land a quad flip on a mountain bike. The jump went down at Mid America Outdoors after Christian drove his own ramp cross-country to take on the challenge.

After dialing it in on the airbags, Christian landed the quad flip to the massive resi landing. Clearly a quad flip is possible. Will we see more in the future?

