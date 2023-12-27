Christian Alliegro has chance to prove he's ready at No. 2 inside linebacker for Wisconsin

MADISON – Monday, the Wisconsin football team will close the book on the 2023 season while also getting a jump start on Year 2 of the Luke Fickell era.

The Badgers (7-5) will go for its ninth bowl win in the last 10 seasons when it faces LSU (9-3) in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Day (11 a.m. kickoff). If all goes well, the coaches will also be able to give some of their promising young players some meaningful snaps.

One of those promising pieces wears the No. 28 jersey and lines up at inside linebacker.

At 6-foot-4 and 228 pounds, Christian Alliegro has the size and intangibles to be an impact performer In the future.

Junior safety Hunter Wohler explains why.

“He is really smart, for one,” Wohler said. “And he is a really good athlete. And when you have those two together, it makes it dangerous. He is really starting to come into his own, really starting to trust himself more.

“And that has just come with him getting reps and getting time. It is hard to go from high school to college and just show up right away. I am excited to see where he can take himself. He is going to be that good.”

Alliegro is one of the players who has moved up on the depth chart due to a transfer or departure to prepare for the NFL draft. In his case, his ascention to the No. 2 spot at inside linebacker came after Jordan Turner entered the transfer portal (and eventually committed to Michigan State).

That said the native of Avon, Connecticut, has steadily been a growing presence on the Badgers defense. He got most of his early work on special teams but gradually gained more opportunities on defense.

UW spent most of the season rotating Turner, senior Maema Njongmeta and junior Jake Chaney in the two spots. We’ll have to wait and see if Alliegro is given that much of an opportunity, but he fits the mold of the long, athletic player Fickell has said he wants to bring more of to the team.

“I’m happy the coaches got him incorporated throughout the season for a situation like this,” Chaney said. “Now he is going to get more major reps and I think he is ready for it. I know he believes he is ready for it.”

Wisconsin's Christian Alliegro pursues Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy during their game Nov. 18 in Madison.

Christian Alliegro has played multiple positions

Alliegro was part of the rush of commitments Fickell got last December after he was hired. Alliegro was listed as an outside linebacker on signing day.

But settling on a position and even a sport has been a challenge when it comes to Alliegro. He played safety at Darien High School in Connecicut, but rather than pursue football in college he accepted a scholarship offer from Navy to play lacrosse.

After deciding to give football another try, he enrolled in the post-graduate program at Avon Old Farms. Paul Chryst’s staff saw him there first but recruited him as a tight end. Fickell’s staff wanted him as a linebacker, even though he had just one year playing the position.

Fast forward a year and Allegro has played in every game.

His transition to the college game has come as he dealt with the normal issues that make younger players struggle.

“I think I would say the speed of the game, the tempo of the game but that would be for anybody," he said. (I'm) just trying to slow down the game as much as you can in your mind. For me, every rep I take it gets better. “

Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby throws against Wisconsin linebacker Christian Alliegro during their game Nov. 4 in Bloomington, Ind.

Alliegro pays close attenion to Jake Chaney, Maema Njongmeta

Alliegro has four tackles, three solo, for the season and recorded his only sack against Northwestern on Nov. 11. He credits much of his transition to the time Chaney and Njongmeta have taken to school him.

“Just learning from Jake, we’ll spend time after meetings and he’ll just walk me through the stuff he’s learned over his time here,” Alliegro said. “And Maema, as well. It’s been great to learn the game from them.”

One of he lessions Alliegro has learned is to not do too much at this stage of his career.

“Execute. Do your job,” Alliegro said. “Don’t worry about anybody else's job especially as a freshman. Just being loose and free and having fun with the game. I think that is the biggest thing. I just try to have fun on the field and use my athleticism.”

