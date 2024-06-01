Christ the King girls’ soccer blows out Woods Charter in NCHSAA 1A championship

Christ the King made it a three-peat — in dominant fashion.

The Huntersville private school wasted no time powering past Woods Charter in the third straight NCHSAA 1A girls’ soccer final between the two schools. Freshman Addie Pierce recorded a hat trick during the match’s opening minutes, and Christ the King didn’t look back.

Pierce provided the fireworks for the Crusaders in their 5-0 victory on Saturday morning at Mecklenburg County SportsPlex. Christ the King (19-3) claimed its third consecutive 1A state championship, also marking the sixth year in a row that the 1A champion is from the Charlotte area.

Woods Charter (22-5-1), a public charter school in Chapel Hill, lost for the first time since April 16.

Breaking down the action

Christ the King, which has won its past 13th matches, jumped in front early.

Pierce, a freshman midfielder, scored three times in roughly 10 minutes at the start. The Crusaders’ offense was a step ahead, and Pierce was aggressive getting the tempo on their side.

Her early hat trick gave Christ the King a commanding 3-0 lead, and its defense kept Woods Charter at bay.

About halfway through the second half, Pierce scored for a fourth time. From close range, Pierce blew by her defender and nailed a shot past the opposing goalie.

With 14 minutes left, senior captain Brianna Pacholski joined the scoring parade. She fired her fifth goal of the season from deep, giving the Crusaders a 5-0 advantage.

Worth mentioning

▪ This is Christ the King’s third consecutive 1A state title — and it defeated Woods Charter in all of them.

▪ Before the Crusaders’ 2022 triumph, Community School of Davidson (2021) and Union Academy (2018-19) had won the previous 1A championships, extending the streak of winners from the Charlotte area.

▪ Christ the King outscored its opponents, 22-2, in the playoffs.

PHOTOS: Christ The King vs. Woods Charter