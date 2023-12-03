Christ Church, Daniel, Westside top performers in football state championship victories

Here are the top performers for Christ Church, Daniel and Westside in their high school football state championships at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on the campus of South Carolina State in Orangeburg.

Jake Good, Christ Church – Good had 11 tackles, including nine solos, as Christ Church won its second straight Class A championship with a 67-21 win against Johnsonville.

Tucker Hendrix, Christ Church – Hendrix completed 9 of 11 passes for 242 yards and five touchdowns.

Patrick McMaster, Christ Church – McMaster had seven tackles and a 3-yard touchdown run.

Dashun Reeder, Christ Church – Reeder ran for 125 yards with a touchdown on 13 carries and also had a 66-yard TD catch.

Jackson Repp, Christ Church – Repp scored touchdowns on an 11-yard run, a 64-yard catch and a 60-yard punt return. He had five catches for 104 yards.

MAKING A STATEMENT: Christ Church football repeats in possibly last SCHSL Class A season.

Jakari Bennett, Daniel – Bennett ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries as Daniel beat Camden, 49-48 in overtime, for the Class A title.

Kolton Chapman, Daniel – Chapman ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries while also completing 13 of 18 passes for 130 yards.

Tremaine Davis Jr., Daniel – Davis had two interceptions, returning one for a 51-yard touchdown and then adding another in the end zone.

Ben Joplin, Daniel – Joplin had 14 tackles, including seven solo stops.

PICKS TO WIN: How interceptions helped Daniel football win its third 3A state championship in four years

Jimmar Boston, Westside – Boston caught the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left as Westside beat South Florence, 34-32, for the Rams’ first state championship since 1969. He finished with six grabs for 95 yards.

Zeke Marshall, Westside – Marshall made 11 tackles.

Sharode Richardson, Westside – Richardson had a 70-yard touchdown run.

Josh Williams, Westside – Williams had six catches for 92 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to get the Rams within reach.

Cutter Woods, Westside – Woods passed for 238 yards (17-for-27) with two touchdowns and also ran for a TD.

SCORING IN A FLASH: Westside football's lightning-strike offense has finest moment in winning Class AAAA state title

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: Upstate's top performers in state title games