Chrissy Teigen Gets Bold in a Cutout Bodysuit, Fishnet Dress & Ankle-Wrap Sandals

Chrissy Teigen broke out a trio of summer’s boldest trends with a twist on Miami styling this week.

Stepping out in the 305, the model had an all-black moment in a fishnet dress layered over a cutout bodysuit; the ensemble also featured a caped jacket for a finishing touch.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for summer.

Fishnet, crocheted fabric and open-knit materials come together as another major trend for celeb style in 2021, too, whether it’s a netted gown on the red carpet or Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite sandals

The third and final trend incorporated into the media personality’s own look came with her choice of heels. The black thin-strap sandals featured a rounded toe and a lifted stiletto heel with a snaking fit across the top; favored by Kristin Cavallari, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, ankle-wrap heels are all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

Teigen herself is major fan of a wrapped sandal and donned another strappy style earlier this week during her time in Florida.

As for Teigen herself, the model’s own footwear and apparel closet includes an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura to name a few. Beyond her personal style choices, the cookbook author previously appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and serves as an ambassador for Procter & Gamble; she has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Ugg, The Gap, Revolve, Quay Eyewear and more throughout her impressive career.

Try out the ankle-wrap sandal trend for yourself in these similar pairs.

