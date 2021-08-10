Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Fries! The Movie’ Documentary Finds Home at Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

“Fries! The Movie,” a documentary created by Anthony Bourdain’s Emmy-award-winning production company Zero Point Zero and Chrissy Teigen’s Huntley Productions banner, will debut on Peacock in the U.S. tomorrow, Aug. 10.

The movie, which premiered earlier in the year at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, is described as a lively exploration of what makes fries so ubiquitous and beloved throughout the world. The documentary scours the globe uncovering local flavors and untold stories from well-known chefs, celebrities, food scientists and farmers, along with an eclectic mix of fry aficionados from all walks of life.

Celebrities in the culinary landscape and beyond are featured throughout the documentary, including Teigen, in which she shares her fanatical love for the fried potato side dish. Other well-known participants include best-selling author and host of the hit podcast “Revisionist History” Malcolm Gladwell, world-renowned Michelin Star chef Eric Riper and founder and president of the Museum of Food and Drink Dave Arnold. The documentary also tracks Sir Kensington’s co-founder Scott Norton as he attempts to develop the perfect frozen fry. “Fries! The Movie” is financed by Sir Kensington’s, a premium brand of condiments and dressings owned by Unilever.

Zero Point Zero co-founders Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia produce the documentary along with Teigen; as well as Zero Point Zero’s Rob Sheard, Jared Andrukanis and Unilever Entertainment’s Kelly Mullen. Mullen and Giles Morrison are also executive produce for Unilever Entertainment. “Fries! The Movie” is co-directed by Emmy-nominated producer Gillian Brown, who was behind “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

