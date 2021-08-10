Chrisley Family Addresses Marriage Troubles, Tax Evasion and Extortion Claims (Exclusive)
The Chrisley Family addresses their alleged involvement in financial crimes, ahead of the premiere of 'Chrisley Knows Best.'
The Chrisley Family addresses their alleged involvement in financial crimes, ahead of the premiere of 'Chrisley Knows Best.'
Viewers on Twitter were quick to call out the mistake, with one person assuming it was security personnel.
A woman fishing last week on the Fraser River outside of Vancouver, Canada, hooked a 9-foot sturgeon whose mighty leap was caught on video.
These weren't your typical poolside shoes.
The candy brand is facing some serious heat for one of its newest adverts.
Actor swiftly realised he had to up his game while working with Eastwood
This dad explains the important rules of the American flag to his sweet little girl. Thankfully it's all captured on security cam!
Couple hosted 60th birthday celebration at their home in Martha’s Vineyard
Kevin rarely makes comments on Instagram ...
The masks were provided by Henry Mask, a company started by the celebrity designer Richfresh and his brother.
The Secret Service had set up a no fly zone to ensure total privacy as hundreds of A-listers descended on Martha’s Vineyard for the post-pandemic party of the year.
‘Vogue hates conservative women more than they love fashion,’ says Fox&Friends co-host
It looks like former President Barack Obama was partying it up in style for his big 60th birthday bash in Martha's Vineyard.
Some are calling it "disrespectful and unnecessary."
Height is just a number when it comes to love!
Nuseir Yassin, also known online as Nas Daily, is officially halting Nas Academy operations in the Philippines after a controversy involving the legendary tattoo artist Whang-Od Oggay. The statement: Nas Academy addressed the issue in a statement on Sunday, saying some of their intentions were "misunderstood," Rappler reported. "We are committed to working with the NCIP (National Commission on Indigenous People) to ensure that all proper processes are followed,” the statement continued, adding that Nas Academy would use this opportunity to “focus on strengthening our processes around how we collaborate with our partners.”
Royal fans have spotted a similarity
Her response was simple.
Some of the best reactions from social media to Makai Lemon's commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners.
We are So. Close. To the end.
Performing your countrys national anthem at the closing ceremony is a distinguished honor. But for Frances Thomas Pesquet, it was even more special.