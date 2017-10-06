Chris Young replaces Eduardo Nunez on the Red Sox playoff roster

The Boston Red Sox have replaced Eduardo Nunez on their ALDS roster with Chris Young.

Boston had to request approval for the move and MLB approved it. In the unlikely event Nunez is able to play again this year, it will not be until a theoretical Red Sox World Series, as injury-replaced players have to sit out the following playoff series as well.Really, though, based on how much pain Nunez appeared to be in when he was carried off the field yesterday afternoon, this will not be an issue. How injured he is will be determined after he has an MRI.

Young batted .235/.322/.387 with seven homers in 90 games this year.

