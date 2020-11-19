Chris Wormley back at practice for Steelers

Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley is on on his way back to the lineup.

Wormley has been on injured reserve since injuring his knee in a Week Seven win over the Titans. He’s missed three games, which makes him eligible to return to action and the clock on that return started Wednesday.

The Steelers designated Wormley for return and he took part in practice on Wednesday. He can be activated at any point and can practice for three weeks before the team has to put him on the 53-man roster or shut him down for the year.

Wormley was acquired in a trade with the Ravens this offseason. He had three tackles and two quarterback hits while playing a reserve role in the first six games of the year.

