Chris Woodard to compete for Elmira College men’s hoops

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local product is staying home to play college basketball.

Elmira High School basketball grad Chris Woodard will compete for Elmira College next season. Woodard, a dominant player for the Express, joins the Soaring Eagles at forward under head coach Casey McGraw who will begin his fourth season as the leader of the program.

Woodard helped the Express win back-to-back Section IV Championships this past year and scored at will on the floor. Chris put up 17.7 points and had 10 rebounds per game for Elmira last year.

Woodard was also named the Section IV Class AAA MVP for his outstanding season by the Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY).

The Elmira College men’s program is on the rise under McGraw. Last season, Elmira finished (9-16) earning the most wins in nearly a decade for a single season. Woodard will look to thrill local basketball fans by playing the game in his hometown city.

(PHOTO: Elmira College Athletics)

