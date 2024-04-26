Chris Wood on Forest’s VAR fury: We’re angry and upset – I can understand why we responded

'We've still got it in our own hands,' Chris Wood says about Nottingham Forest's hopes of Premier League survival - Darren Staples for The Telegraph

Relegation battles are nothing new for Chris Wood, but this latest fight for survival at Nottingham Forest is proving utterly unique. In a chaotic season littered with controversial refereeing and VAR decisions, plus a four-point deduction for breaching financial rules, Wood’s 12 league goals are helping to keep Forest hopes of staying up alive.

Yet this is now crunch time and Forest face champions Manchester City on Sunday in the spotlight following the extraordinary fallout from their defeat at Everton.

After being denied what the club insisted were three clear penalties, furious Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis then pressed the nuclear button with a remarkable post on the club’s ‘X’ account on the final whistle.

Warning that Forest “simply cannot accept” the poor decisions, the club also sparked a row with the Premier League by claiming VAR Stuart Attwell was a fan of rival strugglers Luton Town.

Three extremely poor decisions - three penalties not given - which we simply cannot accept.



We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn't change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times.



NFFC will now consider its options. — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 21, 2024

Speaking for the first time about the events at Goodison Park, Wood explains the emotions of the Forest dressing room to Telegraph Sport.

“We were all angry after the game, upset and frustrated,” he says. “I think a lot of clubs have had a lot [of bad decisions] but I do think we’ve had more than our fair share this season – more than we did last season.

“Everybody will complain about VAR in some ways but ultimately we have had a lot [go against us]. We can’t make the decisions, we can only control what happens on the pitch and how we play.

“It’s unfortunate but we parked it the following day. We’ve got four games left in quick succession and we can’t be down about it. We need to get focused and go again.”

Forest's players felt hard done by at Goodison Park - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

On the post-match social media post, Wood adds: “I can understand the frustration, definitely.

“What they put out is down to them, and that’s their words. There was frustration from a lot of people, but it’s up to the club.”

‘It will probably go to the last day’

With four games left in the season, Wood insists Forest have to recover quickly. Under head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, Forest are only a point above the relegation zone and, after facing City, play Sheffield United, Chelsea and Wood’s former club Burnley.

While they expect to hear the outcome of their appeal against the points deduction next week, that visit to Turf Moor on May 19 already appears significant.

“Everybody hopes it doesn’t, but it will probably go to the last day,” says Wood.

“We’ve got winnable games and it’s on us to win them. We’ve still got it in our own hands, and hopefully it doesn’t come to it at the end of the season where it [the controversial decisions] potentially proves costly.

“I’ve been here a number of times before with Burnley and Newcastle, and now Forest. It’s a position I’m used to and I’m trying to pass on my experience to everybody else.”

Without Wood, Forest might be in deeper trouble than they are already. He has performed brilliantly since the appointment of Nuno in December, scoring 10 goals in 15 appearances (his favourite was the second goal of his hat-trick at Newcastle on Boxing Day).

‘I’m not a flashy player... I just need the service’

Indeed, his goalscoring record demands closer inspection. At Burnley he bagged double figures in four successive seasons, helping the club avoid relegation every time.

His importance was further underlined when Newcastle triggered his £25 million release clause in January 2022 and, four months later, Burnley went down.

Earlier this month it was also revealed that Wood had the best shot-to-goal conversion rate (39.3 per cent) of any striker in the top five European leagues this season. Yes, better than Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

Wood has been in fine form this season - PA/Bradley Collyer

“I’m extremely happy with what I’ve achieved in the Premier League and I want to achieve more,” he says. “There’s still so many goals I want to tick off, and hopefully I can do that.

“I’m not a flashy player, I’m not going to take on three players and stick it in the top corner.

“It’s just not my type of game, mine is living off service from other players. That’s what I’ve had to deal with all my career, just relying on people to create for me. That’s what a good team does, they supply their striker.”

Wood, 32, always believed the arrival of Nuno would prove a turning point in his Forest career.

At Wolves, Nuno turned a traditional target man in Raul Jimenez into one of the most feared forwards in the Premier League and Wood feels there are similarities.

Wood has thrived under Nuno Espirito Santo - Darren Staples for The Telegraph

“Nuno has put a lot of trust in me and I’m just trying to repay that. Jimenez at Wolves did extremely well with him, and I wanted to hopefully do that same role for Nuno,” he says.

“He seems to be bringing the best out of me and I want to continue to do that for as long as possible.

“I’ve had a new lease of life. Actually starting games and being given the chance to play has helped a lot.”

‘Horses are a good way to get away from it all’

Since moving to Forest last January, initially on loan, Wood has become a popular and respected player in the dressing room. He is part of the squad’s leadership group. This summer he will marry his partner, Emma, in a wedding on the Amalfi Coast.

Away from the intensity of the season, Wood fortunately does find ways to unwind. He owns a number of horses at the Manor House stables in rural Cheshire run by former England international Michael Owen.

It is a passion which first began for Wood when his father, Grant, took him to the trots in Auckland.

“The horses are a good way to get away from it all, and take your mind off football. Everybody needs that distraction away from their main job,” he says.

“I do love going to see them at the stables and the racetrack, and I go as much as I can. My parents love it and go to every race-day. At Royal Ascot we will hopefully have one or two horses running, and we’re extremely happy with some of the horses we have.

“I’d like to keep it going for as long as I can. It’s an expensive hobby but as long as you can get a good group of people around you contributing it’s a lot easier.”

For now, the full focus is on getting Forest to the winning post.

