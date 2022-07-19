Chris Wilson is switching Colorado to a 4-3 defense, so what does that mean?

Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Wilson has the Buffs switching from a 3-4 base defense to a 4-3 next season and early indications point to his unit embracing the switch.

The Buffs have a good stable of run-stuffing interior defensive linemen and an intriguing group of pass rushers that could stand to benefit from the scheme change. This will also help to protect a defense that only had six scholarship inside linebackers in the spring.

The 4-3 defense is called as such due to four defensive linemen playing straight across from the offensive line with three linebackers lined up behind the defensive line. The D-line is broken down into two tackles that play on the inside of the line with two ends positioned outside of them. One tackle will play the nose guard spot, who typically lines up in the A-gap right between the guard and center. He will also be your better run stuffer. The other tackle is a three-technique that lines up in the B-gap between the guard and tackle and again, he is primarily a run-stuffer that can help generate a pass rush from the inside.

The ends will either play the strong/closed side of the offense (SDE) — typically where the tight end lines up — or the weak/open side (WDE). Your SDE will be the bigger of the two and will be heads-up or on the outside shoulder of the tackle or tight end to his side. The WDE will play wide of the tackle’s outside shoulder on the weak side, this helps him to create space to work his speed to generate a pass rush.

The linebackers will shuffle around based on the tight end as well. A strong side linebacker (or SAM) will follow the tight end and line up to that side of the field, while a weak side (WILL LB) lines up away from the tight end. This works similar to the D-line where your SAM is a little bigger and better suited for playing the run. A WILL is lighter and faster to clean up plays after the rest of the defense has engaged a blocker leaving him room to roam. In the middle, we find our MIKE linebacker, who’s also known as the quarterback of the defense. He is usually responsible for calling the plays and getting the defensive front set if any movement is needed.

Just as we did with each of the offensive positions, look for our defensive breakdowns for Colorado to be coming soon.

