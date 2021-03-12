Chris Wilder on the brink of leaving Sheffield United

Chris Wilder on brink of leaving Sheffield United - GETTY IMAGES

Chris Wilder is in discussions about leaving Sheffield United with sources claiming it is highly unlikely he will remain as manager.

Players at the Premier League club were heading into training on Friday ahead of Sunday’s away game against Leicester City awaiting news.

Talks are understood to have taken place late on Thursday night over Wilder’s future and were continuing on Friday morning.

He was also expected at the training ground and due to give a scheduled pre-match press conference at lunch-time, however that is not expected to take place. Instead Wilder is due to meet with the club’s hierarchy to agree the terms of his departure.

Wilder took over at the club he grew up supporting in 2016 when they were in League One and guided them to the Premier League where they finished ninth last season.

However, his side have spent most of the current campaign bottom of the table and are almost certain to be relegated back to the Championship. They are 12 points adrift of safety with 10 matches remaining.

Wilder’s relationship with the club’s Saudi owner Prince Abdullah has been strained since last summer with disagreements over signings and investment in the club’s training ground.

After last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at home to Southampton, Wilder made it clear he wanted greater backing from the board but said he did not know if he would be manager next season despite wanting to remain in charge at Bramall Lane.

“There’s so many things we need to address,” he said. “We need to keep our best players. There’s a couple who need to go. They have to go at the end of the season. I’d like to shake it up quicker. We looked like we’d run our race.”

Wilder’s assistant Alan Knill may also leave the club.