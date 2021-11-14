Chris Wideman with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Reuters Videos

The penguin in question was first spotted by locals on Wednesday (November 10) evening looking a little lost.Eyewitness Harry Singh told Reuters that he found the penguin sitting at the beach on Wednesday evening, and stayed with him for four hours before rescuers took him to Department of Conservation New Zealand.The bird has since been released back into the wild at Magnet Bay at southern Banks Peninsula on Friday (November 12) after being treated for dehydration. It was also slightly underweight.This is the third recorded instance of an Adelie penguin discovered ashore in New Zealand.