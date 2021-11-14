Chris Wideman with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Chris Wideman (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/13/2021
Ryan Poehling (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/13/2021
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scored his second overtime goal of the season, capping the night with a 3-2 victory over the Canadiens.
Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 11/13/2021
Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen had to exit Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings after he was involved in a brutal collision.
