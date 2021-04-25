Chris Weidman’s wife provides post-surgery update after ‘horrible’ leg break at UFC 261

Chris Weidman is out of surgery and smiling after snapping his leg in shocking fashion against Uriah Hall at UFC 261.

Weidman (15-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC) suffered a disturbing compound fracture just 17 seconds into his middleweight bout with Hall (17-9 MMA, 10-7 UFC) on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. He threw a right leg kick that was checked, and when he stepped back the limb folded under his weight, he collapsed to the ground in agony on the mat.

It was an eerily similar situation to what happened in Weidman’s UFC 168 fight with Anderson Silva in December 2013, but in that fight is was “The Spider” who was on the receiving end of the injury.

Related

Uriah Hall: Chris Weidman's leg break 'was so weird. I just pictured Anderson Silva.' Anderson Silva sends heartfelt message to Chris Weidman after nasty UFC 261 leg break

Weidman was quickly placed on a stretcher after the fight was waved off and rushed to the hospital, where he was stabilized and prepped for surgery on Sunday morning. He’s out of that surgery now, and according to a social media update from his wife, Marivi Weidman, the surgery was a success and he’s now in recovery (via Instagram):

Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc #allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports @sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids. My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman

Story continues

Weidman has yet to make his own comments, and details on the long-term impact of his injury remain scarce.

UFC president Dana White alluded to the possibility this might not be something that Weidman can come back from in his career. He will turn 37 in June. But the former UFC middleweight champion always has been resilient.

List