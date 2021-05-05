Chris Weidman reveals amputation fears after breaking leg at UFC 261

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Pattle
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Weidman underwent successful surgery following the gruesome injury (Getty Images)
Chris Weidman underwent successful surgery following the gruesome injury (Getty Images)

Chris Weidman has revealed that his horrific leg break at UFC 261 has left him fearing amputation.

The former middleweight champion snapped his leg at the shin while throwing a low kick, 17 seconds into his bout with Uriah Hall on 24 April.

Weidman underwent successful surgery the following day and said on his Instagram page: “I think it’s gonna be eight weeks ‘til I can walk without crutches and stuff and drive and all that. As far as actual training, I don’t know. They said between six and 12 months.”

The American again took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an update with his followers, admitting that his mind has drifted to the “worst-case scenarios” in the aftermath of UFC 261.

“I was pretty scared about this pain, because I’m thinking about the worst-case scenarios,” the 36-year-old said.

“Worst-care scenario is that the blood supply doesn’t come back to my bone and doesn’t take, which would mean possible amputation.

“I had that happen to my thumb after I fought Kelvin Gastelum [in 2017].

“I had a surgery for a ligament that tore after throwing a left hook on him and then about eight weeks after surgery they realised that the blood supply to that bone, it was such a concussive shot that the blood supply wasn’t coming back.

“So they had to take my whole bone out and put my hip bone inside there because the [thumb] bone was just deteriorating and dying.

“So if that happened to my shin bone – my tibia or my fibula – I don’t know what would happen. Amputation, prosthetic leg, all that. So that scares me, and I’m praying and positive that’s not going to happen.

“But that’s just a possibility. I’ve spoken to a doctor about it. Tibias have the worst percentages of taking and healing properly after surgery. It’s not a bad percentage, it’s like five per cent. So that’s scary.”

Remarkably, in a 2013 clash with Anderson Silva, Weidman caused the Brazilian to suffer a similar injury, breaking his opponent’s leg by blocking a low kick.

Read More

Conor McGregor labelled ‘the laughing stock of the MMA community’ by UFC rival

Jake Paul challenges UFC’s Kamaru Usman after knocking out Ben Askren

Conor McGregor sells majority stake in Proper No Twelve whiskey company for $600m

Recommended Stories

  • Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes denies attempting to speak with anti-Glazer protestors outside hotel

    Fernandes watched former club Udinese play Juventus in Serie A while shut in Lowry Hotel

  • Conor McGregor labelled ‘the laughing stock of the MMA community’ by UFC rival

    McGregor will fight Dustin Poirier for a third time on July 10

  • Fatal crash on LIE in Ronkonkoma

    The driver of a Honda got back into his car after colliding with another vehicle. The Honda was then struck by an eastbound FedEx cargo truck.

  • Line of Duty actor says police 'fobbed off' son, 11, after attempted kidnapping

    An actor from BBC’s Line of Duty has claimed police “fobbed” off her 11-year-old son after he tried to report an attempted kidnapping. The boy had been walking home from school in Beckenham, south-east London, when two men tried to lure him into a van on Friday afternoon, his mother Sherise Blackman said. Two teenagers stepped in to protect the 11-year-old after he was chased by the men into a local park and sought refuge in a basketball court. The two suspects, who have not been identified, fled the scene before the boy ran home and alerted his parents. He is not believed to have suffered any physical harm but was left “very shaken” by the incident. Ms Blackman, who played firearms officer Ruby Jones in the hit-series, said she was “extremely dissatisfied” by how the Met Police had handled the case. She told the Evening Standard: “Once he got home, he was really shaken up, really scared. He told me and my husband what happened and we immediately called the police. "(The police) were asking questions like, have you got any issues with other boys and do you have ‘beef’ with other kids. “I could see where they were going with this and I was like, no it wasn’t that. My son is a very smart little boy, he sensed danger. But they were trying to fob it off.” On Tuesday, Ms Blackman posted on Instagram that a full investigation has been launched, adding: "The power of social media! Sometimes it can work for good!"

  • Nate Diaz-Leon Edwards bout moved to June 12 after Diaz suffers injury

    An unspecified minor injury to Nate Diaz has pushed his bout against Leon Edwards back a month, a source familiar with the UFC’s plans told Yahoo Sports on Monday.

  • Top players chase records not dollars – Webb Simpson dismisses breakaway plan

    Simpson said there were ‘too many unknowns’ for a Premier Golf League to work.

  • Jake Paul reveals FaceTime conversation with Trump

    It has been a busy few weeks for Paul, who claimed in an Instagram post that amongst many other recent achievements a call with Trump was one of them

  • Private Equity Chases Boxing, MMA Investments in Untapped Market

    According to PitchBook Data, between January 2020 and February 2021 private equity funds invested 7.8 billion euros (or $9.41 billion) into U.S. and European sports properties—a 50% increase over 2019. The revenue lost because of the Coronavirus outbreak (think: no fans in attendance) helps explain the need for capital and resulting spike in investments made. […]

  • We’re still human incubators. Think twice before taking off that mask

    We can harbor and potentially spread this nasty illness, making us a risk to others, such as my daughter

  • Golf-PGA Tour warns players against signing up for breakaway tour - reports

    The controversy echoes last month's unsuccessful attempt by 12 European soccer clubs to create a breakaway European Super League, prompting a backlash from fans, players and politicians. The Telegraph said players have been offered contracts of between $30 million-$100 million to take part, but that the PGA had warned of severe consequences during a meeting ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship.

  • Sources: Jerami Grant returning to Pistons on Saturday after right knee soreness

    The forward is having a career year in his first season with the Pistons, averaging 22.5 points and 4.6 rebounds.

  • ‘Girl in the Bunker’ kidnapper who got 421 years in SC prison dies behind bars

    “He was a bad guy – as bad as you can get without killing anybody,” said former prosecutor Barney Giese of Vinson Filyaw, who kidnapped a 14-year-old Kershaw County girl and kept her in an underground bunker.

  • Damian Lillard would pick Kevin Durant, not LeBron James in game of pick-up

    I'm showing up with Kevin Durant.

  • Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose receive $30m offers from Saudi 'Super League' in threat to Ryder Cup

    Many of golf’s biggest names including world No 1 Dustin Johnson and England’s Justin Rose have received contracts worth up to $100m to take part in a breakaway ‘World Tour’ that has forced them to choose between Saudi money and the PGA Tour and perhaps even The Masters and Ryder Cup. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monagan on Tuesday night warned the would-be rebels that they face an instant suspension and a lifetime ban. The mandatory players meeting here at Quail Hollow fell silent as the audience took in the seismic consequences. While the majority considered the Premier Golf League to be dead in the water after significant Tour efforts to kill the idea, Telegraph Sport can reveal that formal offers worth $30m to $50m up front are being mulled over by 11 players, including - alongside Johnson and Rose - Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler. Phil Mickelson has purportedly been offered $100m as the de facto head of the rebels. So, despite the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy - the Northern Irishman who last year declared his opposition to the F1-type scheme - the Saudis are not taking “no” for an answer and have indicated they are intending to start their circuit in September 2022.

  • ‘I cannot believe that was my leg’: Chris Weidman details instant reaction to horrific UFC 261 injury

    The shock and disbelief of what happened at UFC 261 still remains for Chris Weidman.

  • Seahawks' DK Metcalf set for USA Track event

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who is certainly fast by NFL standards, is set to run in the USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open on Sunday in Walnut, Calif. Metcalf famously chased down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker in a nationally televised game in 2020, and on Monday referenced the track meet in a post to his 278,000 Twitter followers. The USATF site for the event has Metcalf's name among the runners entered in the 100-meter dash.

  • Sofia Kenin becomes first American to qualify for Olympics

    She is ranked fourth in the world in singles and is guaranteed to be one of the top four American women in the rankings after the French Open, when the teams will be set. Currently trailing her are Serena Williams, Jennifer Brady and Alison Riske. While Williams and Brady appear to be strong contenders to clinch a Tokyo berth, the fourth spot is up for grabs, with Riske, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff all in contention.

  • Packers admit communication problems around drafting QB Jordan Love

    GM Brian Gutekunst said the Packers "could have done better" with communicating to Aaron Rodgers about the Jordan Love selection in the 2020 draft.

  • Report: Packers think 49ers, Broncos tampered with Aaron Rodgers

    The Packers reportedly think some of the teams interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers have violated league rules by letting Rodgers know they’re interested. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers are upset that other teams, including the 49ers and Broncos, may have contacted Rodgers to see if he is interested in playing for [more]

  • Dolphins landed most talent per pick according to analyst’s board

    Dolphins landed most talent per pick according to analyst's board