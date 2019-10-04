The Dallas Stars lost several players to injury in their season-opener against the Boston Bruins, but none was scarier than the injury to Roman Polak.

Polak, a veteran of 14 NHL seasons, went hard into the boards midway through the second period of the game while chasing after a puck. Polak hit his shoulder and neck simultaneously and went down immediately. He had to be stretchered off and was down on the ice for several minutes without moving.

Bruins forward Chris Wagner was the player involved in puck race with Polak. Wagner himself slipped into the boards on the play, but he veered off to the side after losing his balance and went in feet-first while Polak went in with his head and shoulder lowered. After the game, he called Polak's injury "unfortunate" but didn't see Polak hit the boards.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I didn't really see him go down," said Wagner, per Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe. "I saw him, and it looked like he was going to give me a push, so I kind of went the other way and got out of it. Unfortunate . . . I didn't see him [hit] the boards. Sad."

While Polak's injury was certainly scary, Stars head coach Jim Montgomery did provide a positive update on him during his postgame press conference.

"The good news is Roman has full use of his extremities and we feel he's pretty good at the hospital," Montgomery said, per Sean Shapiro of The Athletic. "But we don't have results yet. We're hopeful he may be a player in a couple of days."

Regardless of when Polak returns, it's just a good thing to hear that he has full use of his extremities. Hopefully, he'll be fully healthy soon.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Chris Wagner discusses 'unfortunate' Roman Polak injury from Bruins opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston