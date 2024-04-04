Chris Vigna talks Rutgers football offer, possible future visit

Chris Vigna was offered on Tuesday by Rutgers football as one of the region’s top offensive linemen was on campus for an unofficial visit.

A class of 2025 recruit from Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey), Vigna has a strong offer list that includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

He plays for Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey), the top-ranked team in the state.

At 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, Vigna has a good frame and size to play at the Power Five level. He is strong at his base and core and explodes up powerfully.

He gets to the second level when needed with his blocking. He finishes off defenders, playing consistently to the whistle.

His visit to Rutgers began at 8:00 a.m. with time spent in the offensive line meeting with coach Pat Flaherty.

“After that, I watched practice walking around with the o-line and coach Flaherty,” Vigna told Rutgers Wire. “After practice, we had lunch and got a campus tour with coach Dalton. The day finished with meetings with coaches – first coach Flaherty and then coach Schiano who offered me in his office.”

According to Rivals, Vigna is a three-star recruit.

The Rutgers offer is certainly one that caught the attention of Vigna, who is playing his recruitment close to the vest and not tipping his hand. An official visit to Rutgers is something that could be in the mix.

“I have some great offers, so I have been more focused on them. However, I had a great day (on Tuesday) at Rutgers and now that they have offered me, I am going to be much more active with them and adding them to the top schools on my list,” Vigna said. “Coach Schiano talked about scheduling an official visit in June at our meeting (on Tuesday). Nothing has been finalized but I would certainly consider that.”

Vigna has an official visit to Boston College (the weekend of June 7) and one at Pittsburgh (beginning on June 13) already scheduled. He will be taking unofficial visits this weekend to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

