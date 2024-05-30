Chris Vigna will be taking an official visit to Rutgers football

Chris Vigna announced that he will be taking an official visit to Rutgers. One of the top recruits in New Jersey in the class of 2025, it will be the first official visit for Vigna from any of the programs recruiting him.

Vigna was offered by Rutgers in early April while on an unofficial visit to the program. His official visit to Rutgers will take place this weekend.

A 6-foot-5, 285-pound interior offensive lineman from Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey), Vigna is a three-star and the No. 36 player in the state according to On3. He is also ranked by On3 as the No. 91 interior offensive lineman in the nation.

Vigna posted about the official visit on his X account (X is the social media platform formerly known as Twitter):

Official Visit to Rutgers locked in for this weekend. Looking forward to it!@Rutgers @GregSchiano @BergenCathFBall pic.twitter.com/5PidPsfPHS — Chris Vigna – 3⭐️ OL 2025 (@ChrisVigna3) May 29, 2024

In April following the offer from Rutgers, Vigna broke down his reaction to the visit and the scholarship being extended by the in-state program:

“I have some great offers, so I have been more focused on them. However, I had a great day (on Tuesday) at Rutgers and now that they have offered me, I am going to be much more active with them and adding them to the top schools on my list,” Vigna told Rutgers Wire. “Coach Schiano talked about scheduling an official visit in June at our meeting (on Tuesday). Nothing has been finalized but I would certainly consider that.”

After a great day at spring practice and meeting with @GregSchiano and Coach Flaherty, I am happy to be offered by Rutgers University!@Rutgers @BergenCathFBall @bccoachvito @CoachKarlSeitz @the_proedge @Rivals @247Sports @MohrRecruiting @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/AaMql6jeaH

— Chris Vigna – 3⭐️ OL 2025 (@ChrisVigna3) April 2, 2024

He currently holds offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire