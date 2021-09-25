Chris Tyree returns kickoff for Notre Dame touchdown

The question was whether an injured Jack Coan would return to the game for Notre Dame in the fourth quarter after the Fighting Irish fell behind Wisconsin 13-10 Saturday Soldier Field.

Chris Tyree put the decision for Brian Kelly on hold — at least for a few minutes. Tyree took the kickoff after the Wisconsin field goal and returned it all the way for a touchdown.

🏡 TYREE TO THE HOUSE @chris_tyree4 takes the kick return 98-yards for the @NDFootball TD! pic.twitter.com/giCC6IwXXf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2021

It was the first kickoff return TD of Tyree’s college career.

Interestingly, when Notre Dame did get the football after a Wisconsin turnover on the next series, Coan did not return to the game. He tried one warmup pass on the sideline and then motioned that he was not able to return to the game.