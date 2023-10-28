Chris Tyree ends 8-year drought, takes punt return to the house for Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — The drought is over for Notre Dame football’s punt returners.

Senior Chris Tyree made four Pittsburgh players miss on his 82-yard touchdown return to give Notre Dame a 7-0 lead midway though Saturday’s first quarter.

Notre Dame’s last punt return for a touchdown came in 2015, when CJ Sanders took one back 50 yards against Massachusetts.

Last time out against USC, freshman Jadarian Price had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that was the first for the Irish since Tyree’s 95-yard kickoff return in 2021 against Wisconsin.

Tyree, who also hauled in a 46-yard touchdown pass in the win over the Trojans, made a juggling 47-yard catch against Pitt on Notre Dame’s second offensive possession.

Tyree ranks second in all-purpose yards on the Irish, trailing only leading rusher Audric Estime.

Notre Dame blocked a modern school-record seven punts last season but was unable to generate much in terms of punt return.

