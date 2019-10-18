Chris Thompson out for Washington

Washington is playing against one of the league’s top defenses this weekend, so could use all hands on deck.

The team will not have all hands on deck.

Running back Chris Thompson has been ruled out because of the toe injury which has kept him out of practice all week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That puts a heavier burden on Adrian Peterson and Wendell Smallwood against a 49ers defense that’s allowing 237.4 yards per game (second in the league to the Patriots).

Tight end Vernon Davis is also out. He practiced this week, but remains in the concussion protocol.

Also out for Washington are safety Deshazor Everett, linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons, and guard Wes Martin. Cornerback Josh Norman is questionable, though he hasn’t practiced all week.