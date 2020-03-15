Chris Thompson tops this list of Redskins who will likely move on in free agency

For NFL fans, there are two holiday seasons: The one that happens in December, and the one that comes in March.

In December, folks get presents and spend time with families. In March, on the other hand, they get new additions to their football team and spend time wondering if that edge rusher really is the right fit for that system.

The holiday season that occurs in the spring, of course, is free agency. But because of all the anticipation surrounding whom every organization is going to bring onto its roster, sometimes people overlook the guys their franchise is about to lose.

So, at the risk of sounding all high school yearbook-y, here's a chance to send off a group of Redskins who seem like they're about to move on before it's time to welcome in the next wave. The following list has worn Burgundy and Gold in the past, but probably won't be in it in 2020.

Thompson has been with Washington since 2013 and would be the most recognizable piece to depart the team, which feels more likely than him returning.

Injuries held him back from being a consistent difference maker, but there were stretches - namely 2016 and the first half of 2017 - where he was a handful for opposing defenses as a runner and receiver. Plus, his pass blocking was quite solid for a guy his size, and few people are more respected or more professional in the locker room than he is.

Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice will be the lead running backs for the Redskins in 2020, however, and a healthy (which isn't a given) Bryce Love can help replace Thompson should he ultimately leave. He wasn't ever a star, but he was excellent in his role, and the offense will absolutely feel different without him.

Keenum is the first of two QBs slated to take snaps elsewhere in the future. After the 2019 season concluded, the veteran explained that he felt he played some of his best football while with the Redskins, and he wants a chance to showcase his talents as much as possible at his next stop.

While Ron Rivera has stated he wants someone to push Dwayne Haskins, Keenum said in December he knows the team probably belongs to Haskins. Look for the confident 32-year-old to be in yet another uniform soon.

Colt McCoy

McCoy was a Jay Gruden favorite, which was a large reason he stuck around with the Redskins for so long. Unfortunately, the few chances he had to start were ruined by injuries, and with Gruden gone, he will be as well.

Donald Penn

Penn is a 36-year-old tackle, which isn't exactly a common breed in pro football. There's been no official announcement from him about a retirement, but that certainly could be his next move. He truly did an admirable job filling in for Trent Williams in 2019, but don't expect him to be in the same spot for Week 1 of 2020.

Other notables set to go: Tony Bergstrom, Caleb Brantley, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Nate Orchard, special teams legend Wendell Smallwood

Those already gone: Josh Norman, Paul Richardson, Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis (retired)

Those with expiring deals the Redskins are trying to re-sign: Jon Bostic, Ereck Flowers

