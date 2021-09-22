Chris Thompson, who has Kyle Shanahan history, signs 49ers contract

49ers sign RB to practice squad who has history with Shanahan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have signed yet another running back. This time, it's to their practice squad, and he has history with coach Kyle Shanahan.

Chris Thompson has signed a practice squad contract with the 49ers, the team announced Wednesday. The 49ers also signed defensive lineman Eddie Yarbrough to the practice squad, and released tight end Jordan Matthews.

Thompson, 30, played eight games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. He carried the ball seven times for 20 yards. Thompson was used much more as a pass catcher, finishing the year with 20 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown.

Washington selected Thompson in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Shanahan was in the last year of his tenure being Washington's offensive coordinator when the team took Thompson. He didn't receive any touches as a rookie, but wound up lasting seven season with the franchise.

Over eight years in the NFL, Thompson has 1,214 rushing yards for five touchdowns and 232 receptions for 1,918 yards and 11 TDs.

The 49ers on Tuesday signed running back Jacques Patrick off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad. Patrick was signed to the 53-man roster.

Raheem Mostert is out for the season following a knee injury he sustained after just two carries. JaMycal Hasty is out four to six weeks following a high-ankle sprain from Week 2. And Trey Sermon also could be out for Week 3 as he's in the concussion protocol.

