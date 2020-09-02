Monday’s news that the Jaguars had released running back Leonard Fournette surprised plenty of people. Those surprised included the other running backs in Jacksonville.

Jaguars running back Chris Thompson, appearing Wednesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio, explained that the running backs learned about the move when Fournette entered the position group’s meeting room and told them he’d just been cut.

“We all thought it was a joke at first,” Thompson said, before learning from coach Doug Marrone during a full team meeting that Fournette had been released.

“It just was a weird day,” Thompson said, “weird just vibe at practice just having something like that happen so quick. It was just a shock, I think, more so than anything for everybody.”

If definitely was a shock, and many were surprised no one claimed Fournette on waivers. The next question is when he’ll land with a new team, and which team it will be.

Chris Thompson: Jaguars running backs thought Leonard Fournette was joking when he said he’d been cut originally appeared on Pro Football Talk