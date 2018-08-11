Chris Thompson couldn't hold back tears when talking about Derrius Guice

Walking off of the practice field on Saturday, Chris Thompson was prepared to talk about Derrius Guice. And he was also prepared to try and hold back tears while doing so.

The veteran running back did the first. But he wasn't able to check off the second.

"I'm gonna try to keep it together," Thompson said, before launching into a long, emotional answer about the Redskins rookie who tore his ACL vs. the Patriots and is done for the year. "It hurts me... Man done been through a lot. To just see him go down before the season even got started, before he can even get a taste of the field, he was already down. It's just tough."

No. 25 had to pause at times as he reflected on No. 29. But there was no hesitation from Thompson when it came to supporting Guice.

"I'mma stay with him," he said. "Just make sure I help him keep his spirts up."

Thompson is the perfect guy to do that, too, considering how often his career has been stalled by injuries and setbacks. In 2017, he emerged as one of the NFL's best third-down options and had by far his best season. That's something he wants Guice to take notice of.

"Just try to be positive about the whole thing," Thompson answered when asked how he'll mentor the LSU product. "I truly believe one of the biggest things that helps a guy recover and helps him recover faster is his mindset and being positive about the situation."

