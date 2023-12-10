Chris Tabor vents frustration after Panthers’ Week 14 loss to Saints

At least the 2023 Carolina Panthers are consistent.

Sunday marked the team’s sixth straight loss and the 12th in their 13 games this season, as they took a 28-6 drubbing at the altar of the New Orleans Saints. And this defeat looked just like all the others—with the struggling offense letting down the solid defense.

Interim head coach Chris Tabor was asked why that’s been the case during his postgame presser.

“Because we haven’t won yet,” Tabor replied. “We need to figure out how to win. That’s what we gotta get done. And you have to keep chopping wood and keep going in order to break through.

“It’s just not gonna magically happen for you. When your number’s called, you gotta make a play. And you never know in this game when it’s gonna happen. So that’s what took place here.”

What took place at Caesars Superdome was another commendable performance from defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit—which limited the Saints to just 207 total yards on the afternoon. The group also held New Orleans to just one touchdown through the game’s first 54 minutes.

Alas, the fellas on the other side of the ball never returned the favor. While productive on the ground with a season-high 204 yards, the offense mustered up all of 99 passing yards.

Quarterback Bryce Young turned in one of his worst performances of what’s been a particularly rough rookie campaign. The No. 1 overall pick, who didn’t get much help from his receivers nor his offensive line (again), completed just 13 of his 36 throws for 137 yards.

So even though there’s not much to be said, Tabor tried anyway.

“Everything’s frustrating right now, if I can be completely honest,” he added. “As I said—how are you gonna handle it? This is tough, after this loss. But we gotta keep goin’.”

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire