Chris Tabor reveals who gave the worst gift at Panthers’ white elephant party

Even towards the end of what may be the most frustrating season in franchise history, the Carolina Panthers are still finding ways to enjoy the ride.

On Wednesday, interim head coach Chris Tabor was asked how he and the team have been dealing with the frustrating nature of their current 2-13 campaign. After giving a straight response to a serious question, Tabor lightened the mood with some Christmas joy.

“On Saturday morning, the special teams group had a white elephant, little party in the room,” he said. “And to watch those guys, to watch grown men for a good half hour laugh, giggle, make fun of each other, gettin’ presents—it’s a bond. That’s why this is a great team sport.

Also known as a Yankee swap or “Dirty Santa,” the white elephant gift exchange is a holiday party game in which participants deliberately swap impractical presents.

Tabor was then asked which of those players was the party’s worst gift giver.

“There was a price limit on those things,” he replied. “They asked me if I was gonna get involved, I said no ’cause I don’t spend a lot of money. But, no, there was some good gifts. Tommy [Tremble], I think he’s two years in a row where he’s kinda gotten the bad gift. So he’s improving on the field, but his white-elephant picking is terrible.”

Well, Tremble certainly is improving on the field. The third-year tight end just turned in his most productive outing yet—as he reeled in four receptions for a career-high 59 yards in this past Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

So, perhaps he should just keep sticking to the game he’s getting quite good at.

