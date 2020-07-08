Chris Streveler wants to play quarterback, but will do what it takes to make Cardinals

With Kyler Murray in place, there’s not much of a path to the field for other quarterbacks in Arizona.

Unless, of course, that quarterback can find other ways to help the team. When the Cardinals signed Chris Streveler in February, Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim suggested that could be the case when he said “maybe there is a little Taysom Hill” to Streveler’s game.

That comparison appears apt given Streveler’s work for the Winnepeg Blue Bombers of the CFL. He ran for 1,167 yards and 22 touchdowns over two seasons in the league and added a catch in a Grey Cup victory last year. Streveler told the team’s website that he wants to be a quarterback, but he’s more than fine with finding other ways to catch Kliff Kingsbury’s eye.

“They made that explicitly clear to me from the beginning when I first worked out, that’s what coach Kingsbury said to me, and that’s what ultimately is my position and what I love to do,” Streveler said. “I also told them, ‘Look, I want to make the squad, I want to contribute in any way I can.’ I’m a quarterback and that’s what I want to do, but if there are other ways to contribute so I can potentially make the team, I’m willing to do it.”

Brett Hundley is the No. 2 quarterback in Arizona and Streveler would have to show enough to convince the team that he will bring more value on Sundays than a player at another position. The offseason program would have been a good time to start making that case, but he’ll have to wait until camp like everybody else.

