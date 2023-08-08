Chris Streveler reverts to Jets' injured reserve list after going unclaimed

Jets quarterback Chris Streveler injured his throwing thumb, hitting it on a helmet, in last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. The Jets waived him with an injury designation Monday.

He cleared waivers Tuesday and reverted to the Jets' injured reserve list.

Streveler and the Jets could reach an injury settlement that would make him a free agent. Otherwise, he will spend the season on injured reserve.

Streveler went 1-of-7 for 9 yards and an interception against the Browns last week. He also had a 7-yard rush in his 18 snaps.

The Jets benched Zach Wilson in last year’s Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars, and Streveler was 10-of-15 for 90 yards and rushed for 54 yards.

The Jets currently have Wilson and Tim Boyle behind starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers.