Chris Stratton traded by Giants to Angels for reliever Williams Jerez originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants finished their exhibition game well after 11 p.m. on Monday. They weren't done for the day, though.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One minute before midnight, the Giants announced they had traded right-hander Chris Stratton to the Angels in exchange for left-handed reliever Williams Jerez. In a related move, lefty Andrew Suarez was optioned to Triple-A, all but setting the Giants' rotation.

Asked after the game if he had an order of starting pitchers, Giants manager Bruce Bochy was coy.

"You'll see why here soon," Bochy said.

A few minutes later, the Giants announced they have parted ways with a former first-round draft pick who seemed headed for the long reliever role.

Stratton, taken 20th overall in 2012, lived up to that promise at times, delivering a couple of strong stretches in the rotation. But he was inconsistent, posting a 4.63 ERA overall in 48 big-league appearances. He entered the spring without a hold on a job, and it seemed his only chance at sticking was to be the last man in the bullpen. Stratton was out of options.

Jerez, 26, made his debut last season and had a 6.00 ERA in 17 relief appearances for the Angels. He struck out exactly a batter per inning. Jerez averaged 9.4 strikeouts per nine in the minors, although walks have been an issue. A second-rounder in 2011, he has a 3.55 ERA in 171 minor-league relief appearances.

[RELATED: Sizing up NL West competition]

Suarez had a strong rookie season, but he was on the outside looking in all spring. He'll be the next man up, with the Giants' rotation seemingly going with Madison Bumgarner, Derek Holland, Dereck Rodriguez, Drew Pomeranz and Jeff Samardzija in that order.

Story continues

Of course, that could change Tuesday. You never quite know these days.