Chris Spielman leaves FOX Sports to work for Detroit Lions

Chris Spielman spent eight seasons as a Detroit Lion. Now, after five years in the broadcast booth for FOX Sports, the former linebacker is returning to his NFL team in a front-office role, it was announced Tuesday.

Chris Spielman to join #Lions organization as Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO: https://t.co/JimUcXkB5U pic.twitter.com/V4dsJiG4fI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 15, 2020

“This is an exciting day for the Lions organization,” CEO Rod Wood said in a statement. “The Ford Family and I look forward to working with Chris and leaning on his knowledge and advice as we take the next steps as a team. His relationship with our team and our city will serve as a strong foundation for him in helping to fortify and sustain our organization’s culture.”

Spielman, a three-time All-Pro, thanked the network for treating him well.

@NFLonFOX thank you for an amazing 5yrs. From management to all my teammates you’ve been an incredible group both personally and professionally. I’ll always consider you my teammates no matter what life brings. — Chris Spielman (@chris_spielman) December 15, 2020

“I am humbled and excited about the opportunity to be involved with the franchise that is truly a part of me. The opportunity to work with Rod Wood and every single person in the Lions organization can’t get here fast enough. To Lions fans everywhere, I will do everything in my power to help Mrs. Hamp and the Ford Family achieve their vision of something we can all be proud of,” Spielman said.

One of Spielman’s first tasks will be to help the team find a new GM and coach.lions GM Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia were fired after a Thanksgiving loss to the Houston Texans. He will have big-name help in the search.

The Lions also hired former Michigan State AD Mark Hollis, Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, and Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation executive director Rod Graves to assist with the searches.