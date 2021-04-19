Chris Sosa: New Comiskey Park opened 30 years ago this week. Thank goodness the Chicago White Sox keep hitting the refresh button on their ballpark.

CHICAGO — Professional sports franchises are always tweaking the product on the field. It’s a job that’s never really finished no matter how many titles an organization collects.

And luckily for Chicago White Sox fans, the team has taken a similar approach with its stadium.

In the 1980s, the Sox were at a crossroad. The new owners, particularly Jerry Reinsdorf and Eddie Einhorn, wanted a new stadium to replace Comiskey Park, which at the time was almost 90 years old.

Even die-hard White Sox fans had to know Comiskey was past its prime and that despite the historic moments it had hosted — including four World Series, three All-Star Games and the East-West Negro League All-Star Game from 1933-60 — an upgrade was needed.

The political tug-of-war over funding for a new stadium almost led to the team relocating to St. Petersburg, Fla. In April 1988, grassroots efforts rallied fans on several occasions to try to convince the Sox powers that be to keep the team in Chicago.

At one game I attended that summer, fans were handed “Save Our Sox” buttons and chanted the phrase in the seventh inning. As a preteen, the possibility of one’s favorite team bolting for another city was about as traumatic as life could get.

Who knows whether team owners were swayed by the outcry, though good on fans for not taking the organization’s threat lying down. Bottom line, Sox fans have benefited from taking in games in what originally was called new Comiskey Park — after a rocky start, that is.

The new era launched 30 years ago, on April 18, 1991, with Gov. James Thompson tossing out the ceremonial first pitch and other luminaries in attendance.

The good vibes faded quickly, however, as the Sox lost 16-0 — no, that is not a typo — to the Detroit Tigers. To say the Sox and their fans expected better is putting it mildly, especially considering the Sox were 6-1 entering the game and had ace Jack McDowell on the mound; he had gone the distance and struck out 10 in both his starts to that point.

More interesting than the game is seeing some of the players in the Sox lineup that day who still resonate more than most:

Frank Thomas: Coming off a terrific but abbreviated rookie year, the 23-year-old showed what he could do in a full season, hitting .318 with 32 homers and 109 RBIs and finishing third in the American League MVP race. He now has his own interview show on NBC Sports Chicago. Oh, he’s also in the Hall of Fame.

Ozzie Guillen: The shortstop earned his third All-Star nod in the seventh of his 16-season career. Guillen later earned legendary status by managing the Sox to the 2005 World Series title. He also became known for his colorful — and sometimes controversial — news conferences. Guillen also is featured on NBC Sports Chicago’s studio coverage.

Carlton Fisk: Even at 43 years old and just a few years from retirement, the future Hall of Famer was effective, hitting 18 home runs and driving in 74 runs that season. One of Fisk’s finest career moments — his home run for the Boston Red Sox to win Game 6 of the 1975 World Series — was in the spotlight last month when Dick Stockton, who called the homer on TV, announced his retirement.

Sammy Sosa: Remember him? His final season with the Sox was disappointing: .203 average, 10 homers and 33 RBIs in 338 plate appearances. Of course, Sosa’s career took an astronomical leap while with the Cubs, and he would be in Cooperstown if not for the long shadow of performance-enhancing drugs. If nothing else, he’s a frequent discussion topic at Cubs Conventions — before the COVID-19 pandemic put such gatherings on pause.

The Sox finished 87-75 that season — the third-best record in the American League but not good enough to make the playoffs at a time when only four teams qualified for the postseason.

Much like the Sox teams of the early ’90s, the ballpark was full of wasted potential. I was not lucky enough to attend the opener. However, my dad and I did make it to the the second game two days later. And even as a 13-year-old who was stoked to see his favorite team’s new digs, I was underwhelmed.

The best thing I could say about the rollout of the new Comiskey (price tag: $137 million) was that it was functional.

It did have some things going for it: great sight lines, spacious concourses, comfortable seats. The food was still top-notch. Can’t go wrong with escalators. The restrooms were larger, more abundant and, um, smelled a bit better. The Sox also had the good sense to incorporate the classic exploding scoreboard at the new stadium.

(By the way, although much has been made of the steep upper deck, I give the Sox a pass because other MLB stadiums built since then have similar setups. If you don’t want fans craning their necks to peer around support beams, steep angles for seating is a sensible solution.)

Yet for all its practicality, it was as if the White Sox bought an MLB stadium starter kit but skipped the fun extras.

The ballpark had no personality. Whatever the Sox were going for — a sleek, modern feel, perhaps? — the result was akin to sterile. It was far from cozy, and although that might be a strange way to describe a stadium, I would argue it matters in baseball.

Why? For starters, baseball lends itself to wandering leisurely during games. The pauses are frequent and unpredictable, the games have no time limit and it’s common for fans to make multiple trips to the park each season.

Looking out from the stands from behind the plate in 1991, fans were bombarded with enormous ads on either side of the scoreboard — understandable from a business standpoint but not ideal visually. And the blue seats and metallic batter’s eye were innocuous, but they didn’t exactly scream “tell your friends to meet you here.”

There was no creativity with respect to the outfield either. Part of baseball’s charm — and an advantage it has over sports with standardized playing surfaces — is the fields don’t have to be identical. The outfield in particular is where ballparks can stand out. The Green Monster in Boston. The fountains in Kansas City, Missouri. Home runs landing on Waveland and Sheffield avenues outside Wrigley Field or in the water in San Francisco and Pittsburgh. All of it helps make a park memorable.

Sure, sometimes designers go too far, such as when the Houston Astros put a hill in center field — with a flagpole in the middle of it, no less. But those missteps are the exception, and even that annoyance has been remedied.

Speaking of home runs, they were borderline anticlimactic when the new Comiskey debuted. Thanks to a gap between the fence and the stands, round-trippers that barely cleared the wall had a good chance of tumbling to a fan-less abyss.

Way to deny people those souvenirs, guys.

To be fair, at first blush even I might not have understood what Comiskey was missing; the retro craze that swept stadiums had not taken full effect. Nevertheless, it was clear that considering the ballpark a finished product would have been a mistake on the part of the franchise.

Thankfully, Guaranteed Rate Field has aged gracefully.

Let’s start with the aforementioned outfield. The fences were moved in, making the park a hitter’s haven (no offense, pitchers). More important, the change coincided with the Sox bullpen being relocated to just beyond the left-field wall, in full view of spectators — a nice touch, to be sure. Ditching the old batter’s eye for the multitiered, ivy-covered version was a step in the right direction too.

Although re-creating the intimacy of old Comiskey Park, where fans in the the upper deck were practically on top of the field, would have been impossible, the Sox did the next best thing starting in 2004 when they lopped off the top eight rows and added a roof. Sure, it eliminated 6,600 seats and dulls the roar of the crowd when the Sox are playing well, but it’s a worthwhile tradeoff. I sat in the last row of those those seats during the 2005 playoffs, and it didn’t feel like my friends and I needed a ski lift to get up there.

If you can’t have a stadium like Wrigley Field or Fenway Park, which are woven tightly into the fabric of the neighborhood, a rich, self-contained baseball experience seems like the way to go. If I find myself wandering at Guaranteed Rate Field, it’s nice to have access to a variety of bars and restaurants. Having ample refuges from unfriendly weather is nice too.

In addition, I’ll take the forest green seats and black trim over the blue motif any day. Funny enough, the seat changeover was completed in phases, which is why two blue chairs remain: the spots where Paul Konerko and Scott Podsednik’s home runs landed in Game 2 of the ’05 Series. In those instances, saluting the ballpark’s roots is fitting.

Where should the park go from here? Well, I for one would love to see a White Sox Hall of Fame, with the contributions of minority players featured prominently.

Regardless of whether such a worthwhile addition comes to pass, there’s no reason for the park to stop reinventing itself.