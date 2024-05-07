Chris Snee returns to Giants as a scout

A two-time Super Bowl winner with the Giants is rejoining the organization to help their effort to make it back to the top of the NFL mountain.

According to multiple reports, Chris Snee is joining the team as a scout. There was some talk of Snee returning to the team when General Manager Joe Schoen was hired in 2022, but nothing came to fruition until now.

Snee was a 2004 second-round pick and played guard for the Giants for his entire 10-year NFL career. He was named first-team All-Pro once and second-team All-Pro twice over the course of his time with the team, so there was plenty to celebrate on both the individual and team fronts.

Snee worked as a scout for the Jaguars when his father-in-law Tom Coughlin was running the team's football operations and has most recently been working for his alma mater Boston College.