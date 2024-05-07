Chris Snee finally returns to Giants, hired as a scout

It’s been a long time coming but New York Gants legend Chris Snee will finally be making his return to East Rutherford.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports that Snee has been hired as a scout — a job he’s sought for many years.

One of the most successful players in Giants history is back with the only NFL team he ever suited up for. Chris Snee, a starting guard on two Super Bowl winning teams, has returned to the franchise, newly hired as a scout, The Post has learned.

Originally a second-round pick in the 2004 NFL draft, Snee spent 10 seasons with the Giants, establishing himself as one of the best guards in the league. In addition to his two Super Bowl titles, Snee was a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time Second Team All-Pro and one-time First Team All-Pro. He was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in his first season and ranked among the NFL’s top 100 players in 2011.

In 2015, Snee was inducted into the Giants Ring of Honor.

Over his 10-year playing career, Snee appeared in 141 regular season games, all starts, and recorded six fumbles. He started an additional 11 playoff games for the Giants.

Following his retirement on July 21, 2014, Snee took some time away from the game. He returned in 2017, re-joining former Giants head coach (and his father-in-law) Tom Coughlin with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2022, Snee nearly reunited with the Giants but after a meeting with general manager Joe Schoen, he ended up joining Boston College, his alma mater, as an analyst.

“I’d love to help the Giants, I’ve been trying for years,” Snee said at the time. “I want to help this team in so many ways. I played 10 years here, put a lot of heart and blood and sweat here. When they asked me to come in for an interview it was something I wanted to explore. In the end, it’s just not going to work out for both sides.”

Two years later, Snee is back where he’s always wanted to be.

