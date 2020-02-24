Chris Smith hoping to find an NFL team

Chris Smith, the Browns defensive lineman who was waived in December, months after his girlfriend was struck and killed by a car, is ready to return to football.

Smith is looking to resume his career and hoping to sign with a team, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 28-year-old Smith played nine games for the Browns last season after playing all 16 games each of the two previous seasons. He previously played three seasons for the Jaguars.

Smith’s late girlfriend was the mother of his baby daughter, and Smith has spoken of prioritizing caring for her. He’s a player fans of many teams will be rooting for.