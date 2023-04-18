Chris Smith, former NFL defensive lineman with six teams, dies at 31

Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Smith has died, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

He was 31.

Smith spent eight seasons in the NFL. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also had stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

According to the Salisbury Post, no cause of death has been announced.

Smith played in 72 career NFL games. He made two starts and recorded 80 total tackles, 26 quarterback hits and 11 sacks. This season, Smith also appeared in four games with the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL.

"Rest in Peace Chris," Rosenhaus wrote in a statement. "Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you."

Smith starred collegiately at Arkansas. He was named a second-team All-SEC selection during the 2013 season. He was a defensive playmaker and team captain and was also named the 2009 Shrine Bowl Defensive MVP.

Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever! pic.twitter.com/9oVKyM4Gs2 — West Rowan Football (@WRowan_Football) April 18, 2023

Several people offered their condolences. The football team at West Rowan (Mount Ulla, North Carolina) High School, where Smith attended and played, offered a touching tribute. The team reflected on Smith’s impact in the community and those who knew him best.

"Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player," the school tweeted. "The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever!"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Smith, former NFL defensive lineman, dies at 31