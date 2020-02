UCLA junior Chris Smith talks with Pac-12 Conference's Andy Katz after the Bruins took a weekend split in the desert, including an upset over then-No. 23 Arizona. Smith describes how the Bruins are playing with a Game 7 mentality to make a push for the postseason. Tune-in for UCLA's next home game Thursday against Washington State at 8 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

