Chris Smalling speaks after Roma’s 5-2 win over Milan in Perth friendly

Roma defender Chris Smalling led the Giallorossi as captain to a 5-2 win over Milan in today’s international friendly in Perth, Australia.

The Englishman was given the captain’s armband due to the absence of the likes of Pellegrini, Cristante and Mancini.

After the game, Smalling was interviewed by Roma Tv.

”We are happy, there were many goals and overall it was a good game, it was a really nice day for everyone,” he said.

”Even though it was brief, it was a great experience to play in front of our fans so far away from Rome,” he added.

”We wanted to make sure the fans had something to be proud of. It was a good show.”

”Now it’s time to take a break, there are the EUROs, there is the Copa America, we will recharge for next season.”