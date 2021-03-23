Chris Simms: Washington's free agency signings will help them retain NFC East title

Simms on how WFT's free agency signings will help them retain NFC East originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms joined NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" show on Tuesday, he didn't hold back on who he thinks will win the NFC East next season.

"I'm going with the Washington Football Team right now. I'm going with the team. I know it's not the best quarterback in the division but damn that defense can win games by itself," Simms said.

With a healthy Dak Prescott returning to the Cowboys, Washington's new free-agent signing, Ryan Fitzpatrick, is likely the second-best quarterback in the division. However, Washington's defense is used to a revolving door at QB from the last few seasons. Nevertheless, the defense showed real signs of dominance led by NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young.

Simms didn't stop there. With an offensive line that kept Alex Smith upright and a new offensive weapon among its ranks, Simms likes Fitzpatrick's ability to make winning plays.

"They've got a good O-Line. And now they got Curtis Samuel along with Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas and Antonio Gibson at running back. I kinda like it and I like Fitz there. I think they're going to try to manage the game and play the right way, he'll make a few good plays. I'm going Washington right now," Simms said.

Of course, there's quite a lot of time between now and the end of the 2021 NFL Season to decide such things, but it's encouraging to get the vote of confidence from a guy like Simms as the dust settles on NFL Free Agency.