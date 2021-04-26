Chris Simms has Washington moving up, drafting Trey Lance at no. 8 in mock draft

Chris Simms has Washington drafting Trey Lance in mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Mock drafts have mixed opinions on what the Washington Football Team will do in Thursday's NFL Draft. Will Washington stick with the 19th pick or will they trade up? Do they solidify their offensive line, or do they take a glamorous skill position player?

With the draft just days away, NBC Sports’ NFL analyst Chris Simms not only has Washington trading up to no. 8 overall, but also has them taking a quarterback many teams appear to be after: Trey Lance.

“The Carolina Panthers at pick number eight: I got ‘em trading back because the Washington Football Team is coming up to take Trey Lance,” Simms said. He joins the slew of mock drafters who has Washington taking Lance.

Lance’s ceiling is mouth-watering for teams in need of a signal-caller. At his pro day, Lance wowed attendees with his mobility and arm strength, two qualities which, along with his stature, have drawn comparisons to NFL quarterbacks like Cam Newton. “[Ron Rivera’s] history with Cam Newton, they can be that type of quarterback. Yes, he might not be ready right now—okay, we got Ryan Fitzpatrick, you can sit for a year, learn those type of things,” Simms continued.

In Trey’s 2019 season as a Bison, he threw for over 2,700 yards, 28 touchdowns and zero (yes, zero) interceptions en route to an FCS Championship. Even though he’s only played one game in the last 15 months, Lance is the sort of unicorn that QB-needy squads may move up in the draft for.

Washington is among those squads, says Chris Simms. Trading up eleven spots to eighth overall would require a hefty haul. “It might take a swapping of this first round, next year’s first round and probably some other stuff to go along with it. So, yeah, I’m gonna make that play,” Simms said. “Trey Lance, sitting there, a big-time talent…I think somebody’s gonna make a play here. Washington, to me, is the team that jumps out.”

NFL Network analyst Dan Hellie agrees with Simms that Lance should be first on Washington’s list if they consider moving into the top 10. However, Hellie differs from Simms in that he doesn’t believe it's in Washington’s best interest to sacrifice future picks for a first-round quarterback, especially given their volatility.

“When I look at the needs for Washington and I look who is on the draft board, I wouldn't trade up to draft a quarterback unless Lance is there in the teens. I don't want to mortgage the future,” Hellie said in a recent interview with the Washington Football Talk podcast, which you can listen to below.

Yes, Washington needs a long-term quarterback, but is it worth mortgaging the future to get one? We'll have a better idea come Thursday night when Washington is officially on the clock.