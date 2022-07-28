Chris Simms’ Top Wide Receivers and Running Backs ahead of 2022 NFL Season

The 2022 NFL season begins on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. However, we’ll get our first taste of NFL action on Thursday, August 4 for the Hall of Fame Game which takes place at 8:00 p.m ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

In the midst of all of the football excitement, Chris Simms has revealed his highly anticipated list of the top 5 wide receivers and top 6 running backs ahead of the upcoming season. See below to find out who made the cut. Be sure to subscribe to Chris Simms Unbuttoned for more on the 2022 NFL season as well as an unfiltered look at the NFL, featuring player access, unabashed opinion, X&O film breakdown, and stories from a life in and around football.

Revealed my Top 5 WR in the NFL on today's pod. NFL is stacked with top tier WRs, but these guys are true game-changers in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/iRuMDzqKSH — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) July 25, 2022

1. Jonathan Taylor – Indianapolis Colts

2. Nick Chubb – Cleveland Browns

3. Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans

4. Dalvin Cook – Minnesota Vikings

5. Joe Mixon – Cincinnati Bengals

6. Christian McCaffrey – Carolina Panthers

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

When : Thursday, August 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

2022 NFL Season Kickoff – How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams:

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

When: Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

