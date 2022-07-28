Chris Simms’ Top Wide Receivers and Running Backs ahead of 2022 NFL Season

Mary Omatiga
·2 min read
In this article:
The 2022 NFL season begins on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. However, we’ll get our first taste of NFL action on Thursday, August 4 for the Hall of Fame Game which takes place at 8:00 p.m ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

RELATED: Lamar Jackson Practicing At Ravens’ Training Camp Without A New Contract

In the midst of all of the football excitement, Chris Simms has revealed his highly anticipated list of the top 5 wide receivers and top 6 running backs ahead of the upcoming season. See below to find out who made the cut. Be sure to subscribe to Chris Simms Unbuttoned for more on the 2022 NFL season as well as an unfiltered look at the NFL, featuring player access, unabashed opinion, X&O film breakdown, and stories from a life in and around football.

RELATED: FMIA – NFL Training Camp Tour Kicks Off With Las Vegas’ Hot, Hot New Offense And Buffalo’s Plans for Von Miller

Chris Simms’ Top 5 Wide Receivers:

  1. Ja’Marr Chase – Cincinnati Bengals

  2. Deebo SamuelSan Francisco 49ers

  3. Tyreek HillMiami Dolphins

  4. Justin JeffersonMinnesota Vikings

  5. Cooper Kupp – Los Angeles Rams

Chris Simms’ Top 6 Running Backs:

1. Jonathan TaylorIndianapolis Colts

2. Nick ChubbCleveland Browns

3. Derrick HenryTennessee Titans

4. Dalvin Cook – Minnesota Vikings

5. Joe Mixon – Cincinnati Bengals

6. Christian McCaffreyCarolina Panthers

WATCH: Peter King’s Training Camp Tour

When is the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

  • Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

  • When: Thursday, August 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET

  • Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

2022 NFL Season Kickoff – How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams:

  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

  • When: Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET

  • Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

RELATED: Tua Tagovailoa – If I Can’t Hear You, Then You’re Not That Important To Me

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for breaking news, updates, and much more!

Chris Simms’ Top Wide Receivers and Running Backs ahead of 2022 NFL Season originally appeared on NBCSports.com

