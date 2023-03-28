Chris Simms’ top 5 receivers in 2023 NFL draft

The Commanders have Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, so it is highly unlikely the Commanders would use the 16th overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft on a wide receiver.

However, Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms has produced his annual top-five wide receivers from this upcoming draft class.

5- Jalin Hyatt - Tennessee

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11)

If you like speed, this (guy) can run. He ran a 4.4 at the Combine. This is a track star, straight liner.

He is Desean Jackson, Will Fuller(ish). He is not a great route runner. He has not shown that ability.

“If he gets a free release, off of the line of scrimmage the right way. And you have a safety that doesn’t get back instantly? See you! He is going to run over the top and its going to be a 60-yard post for a touchdown. So that is where he is special.”

4- Michael Wilson - Standord

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Michael Wilson (4). Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

“The one negative might be he ran a 4.58 40 at the Combine. He plays way faster than that.”

“He’s got one of those bodies, you look at him and he just looks good. 6-2, 250, unbelievable legs, pretty rocked-up arms.

This dude can cut on a dime…He’s a first-round receiver from film. There’s no doubt about that.”

“Wait, am I going to take the guy who has missed some time the last three years. That’s a hard thing to do.”

3- Quentin Johnston - TCU

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnson (1). Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic

Ncaa Fiesta Bowl Game

“He can be a down-field, big-body presence play after play.”

“He is like T Higgins with more explosive ability than T Higgins had coming out (of college).”

“He can catch the six-yard shallow cross and run 80 yards for a touchdown.”

“His ability to jump is a 40.5-inch vertical. Plus, he is 6-3, and his arms look ridiculously long.”

“He can ‘Moss’ people, go up and get balls over defenders.”

2- Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Ohio State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

“What is off the charts, insanity good is this guy’s quickness and route running, wiggle and his ability to break ankles is like insanity.”

“It’s like Allen Iverson with an incredible cross-over dribble. That’s who he is. He’s got this unbelievable ability to change directions and then really accelerate in a hurry.”

“He’s got like running back legs. He’s got a thickness to his legs.

“He’s got an awareness an instinct about him…His ability after the catch is insane.”

“It’s really scary to have a wide receiver have a year-long hamstring issue. Put yourself in a GM’s shoes. Could you risk that? That’s tough.”

1- Zay Flowers - Boston College

Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) against the Syracuse Orange during the second quarter at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

“When you take all things into account here, for me, this is the guy. He can play inside or outside. Some of the best releases in this draft are from Zay Flowers.”

“He is pedal to the medal every play, every cut, everything he does.”

“His catch radius is not spectacular, it’s not ideal for what we want in the NFL… But he’s got incredible play strength, incredible. So these guys (Flowers in particular) are little balls of dynamite.”

