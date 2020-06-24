Top 40 NFL quarterbacks for 2020: Chris Simms ranks the top QBs entering this season
NBC Sports spent the last month revealing Chris Simms’ Top 40 NFL quarterbacks rankings on his podcast ‘Chris Simms Unbuttoned‘ just in time for training camp.
The countdown from our NFL analyst features some huge jumps from last year, some unfortunate falls and a few rookies who already fit the bill. See where your favorite quarterbacks stack up on this list, and let us know what he got right and wrong in the comment section or on social media.
Chris Simms Top 40 NFL quarterbacks rankings
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
6. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
9. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions
10. Cam Newton, Free Agent
11. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
12. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
13. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
14. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
15. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
17. Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts
18. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
19. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders
20. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers
21. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns
22. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
23. Sam Darnold, New York Jets
24. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
25. Drew Lock, Denver Broncos
26. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
27. Andy Dalton, Dallas Cowboys
28. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins
29. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers
30. Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars
31. Nick Foles, Chicago Bears
32. Case Keenum, Cleveland Browns
33. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints
34. Tyrod Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers
35. Jarrett Stidham, New England Patriots
36. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints
37. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
38. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears
39. Dwayne Haskins, Washington Redskins
40. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
