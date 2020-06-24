Top 40 NFL quarterbacks for 2020: Chris Simms ranks the top QBs entering this season

NBC Sports spent the last month revealing Chris Simms’ Top 40 NFL quarterbacks rankings on his podcast ‘Chris Simms Unbuttoned‘ just in time for training camp.

The countdown from our NFL analyst features some huge jumps from last year, some unfortunate falls and a few rookies who already fit the bill. See where your favorite quarterbacks stack up on this list, and let us know what he got right and wrong in the comment section or on social media.

Chris Simms Top 40 NFL quarterbacks rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

6. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

7. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

9. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions

10. Cam Newton, Free Agent

11. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

12. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

13. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

14. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

15. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

17. Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts

18. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

19. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

20. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

21. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

22. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

23. Sam Darnold, New York Jets

24. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

25. Drew Lock, Denver Broncos

26. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

27. Andy Dalton, Dallas Cowboys

28. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

29. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers

30. Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars

31. Nick Foles, Chicago Bears

32. Case Keenum, Cleveland Browns

33. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

34. Tyrod Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers

35. Jarrett Stidham, New England Patriots

36. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

37. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

38. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears

39. Dwayne Haskins, Washington Redskins

40. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

