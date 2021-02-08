Chris Simms thinks Seahawks Super Bowl window is just beginning with young core originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Every NFL season ends with one team hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and the other 31 evaluating what went wrong and how far away they are from getting back to the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks regressed from 2019 to 2020 after getting bounced in the Wild Card Round by the Rams in embarrassing fashion. Seattle has since hired new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to revitalize Russell Wilson and Co. after a late-season downturn.

Prior to the Super Bowl, I posed this question to Twitter: Where is the Seahawks championship window currently? The three possible responses were…

-- Still opening-- At its peak-- Beginning to close

I didn’t include “closed” as an option because that, in my estimation, wouldn’t be a good faith evaluation of a team that perennially makes the postseason.

Out of 3,501 votes, 60% of people believed that the Seahawks Super Bowl window is beginning to close. While some of that may account for trolling 49ers fans looking to skew the results, there a significant number of Seahawks fans who are pessimistic on the team’s outlook regardless.

That skepticism makes sense. The Seahawks didn’t resemble a contender in their loss to the Rams.

But Chris Simms said that he still views Seattle as a team on the rise during an interview with NBC Sports Northwest late last week.

“They’re an interesting blend of veterans and young players,” Simms said. “It’s a great question about where they are in that Super Bowl window. I still feel like I look at it and go, ‘Man, there’s a lot of core young players or players in their prime.’ I think they’re just starting to begin a window for the Super Bowl.

Simms added that Jordyn Brooks as a source of optimism. He mentioned the offensive line and corner as areas needing personnel upgrades.

“They should be able to find some value free agent signings and draft picks. Long story short, I look at it as a team where the getting is good. They’re on the rise as a football team. How can you not be happy about the transformation that was made on the defensive side of the football. Jamal Adams was awesome this year.”

I agree with Simms that Seattle is still within its championship window, but I disagree that it’s still opening. I’d lean closer to those who believe the window is beginning to close.

That’s why this is such a crucial offseason coming up. Seattle desperately needs to improve along the offensive line as Simms suggested. The Seahawks were dominated at the point of attack against the Rams and were lucky to avoid Nick Bosa and Chandler Jones for the entirety of the 2020 season.

Seattle could get creative in order to create cap space by signing players to extensions, but resources will be tight no matter what, especially when you consider the team has just four draft picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here’s the Seahawks full offseason to-do list that I put out a few weeks back. The idea of where Seattle stands as a contender heading into next season will remain an interesting talking point throughout the next several months.