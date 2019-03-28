Chris Simms shares story highlighting Rob Gronkowski's football IQ originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Now that Rob Gronkowski's NFL career is over for now, everybody has their favorite story about the future Hall of Fame tight end.

Whether it's Matt Patricia throwing a trash can at him at practice, or Mike Tomlin recounting his first meeting with him in 2007, most Gronk-related stories are worth the time.

NBC's Chris Simms, a former quarterback who was a coaching assistant for the Patriots in 2012 remembered Gronkowski's football IQ in tight end meetings.

"This is the one thing that always jumped out at me with Rob Gronkowski," Simms said. "Forget how big he is and how talented he is and the run blocker he is, he is a football savant.

"We would be in meeting rooms and if (TE coach) George Godsey threw out a question to Gronkowski like, 'Hey what's the call we're gonna make with the tackle here with this specific defensive alignment?' He would be all over it. He would be all over every single detail.

He might not have known the square-root of 64, but when it came to football he had a lot of natural football IQ and a feel for the game that also made him special."

Gronkowski isn't perceived as a poster child for the super-intelligent, but his unprecedented size and speed weren't the only reasons he dominated opposing defenses.

