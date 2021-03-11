Chris Simms sees path for Patriots to land Jimmy Garoppolo

Danny Jaillet
·2 min read
The 2021 NFL offseason isn’t even technically underway, but it’s been busy for a number of teams. And one analyst sees it getting busier. NBC Sports’ Chris Simms see a path for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to return to the New England Patriots. He even called the path “obvious.”

Granted, the path does involve a lot of moving parts for several teams throughout the league. However, this particular path sounds somewhat plausible, especially given the fact that there are some top-tier quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“…What I’m thinking’s gonna happen, that the Jets are looking at Zach Wilson and (New York offensive coordinator) Mike LaFleur’s going, ‘Wait, my brother, Matt LaFleur, is in Green Bay and he’s got Aaron Rodgers and wait, the guy that might be here at No. 2 — and I expect to be at No. 2 — he plays just like Aaron Rodgers. Oh yeah, I’m going to run the same offense my brother runs up in Green Bay,’” Simms said Monday on NBC Sports.

“So I would think that that would leave Sam Darnold on the table. In my heart of hearts or anything, I could see that happening. Now Darnold — just like we saw with the Lions-Rams inside deal, coaches and people that move from one place to the other — that that conversation happens and he goes there (San Francisco). Now, New England and the 49ers also have history together. (Kyle) Shanahan and (Bill) Belichick, we know there’s a respect thing there. It’s been widely documented. So I think when you connect the dots right there — it’s almost like too obvious not to think it’s going to happen, honestly.”

This may sound like a bit of a far-fetched theory. However we have seen crazy things happen before, particularly when prospects and the draft are part of deals. As the Patriots look for their next quarterback, it would be difficult to rule any scenario out.

Report: Patriots getting trade calls about N’Keal Harry

  • Cardinals free $7.5M in cap space releasing CB Robert Alford

    He was paid $15 million over two seasons to never play a down, having suffered season-ending injuries in training camp two years in a row.

  • Dak Prescott has a long way to go to be a “Cowboy for life”

    Wednesday was a day of celebration for the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott. There was no reason for Dak to rub anyone’s face in the negotiations that he clearly won in a TKO, in part because the Cowboys repeatedly punched themselves in the crotch by delaying and delaying and delaying the inevitable. Still, certain of [more]

  • 49ers drafting Kellen Mond at No. 12 isn't 'crazy' idea, Chris Simms says

    Chris Simms has a unique take on this year's top QB prospects.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Clemson WR Amari Rodgers rose up the rankings as senior

    Here is our next batch of 2021 NFL draft prospect profiles, with players Nos. 66 to 70 overall.

  • Teddy Bridgewater is Panthers’ starting QB, but history proves that can change quickly

    About this time a year ago, Panthers coach Matt Rhule expressed his excitement to work with Cam Newton.

  • Adam Schefter talks about the possibility of Jimmy Garoppolo joining Patriots

    Jimmy Garoppolo landing with the Patriots isn't unrealistic by any means.

  • Greg Olsen says Russell Wilson & Seahawks are at an uncertain crossroads

    Greg Olsen seems to think that the Seahawks-Russell Wilson drama could go either way.

  • Dodgers' Gavin Lux believes he's ready for a bounce-back season

    After a much-needed rest from a disappointing 2020 season, Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux believes he'll have a better season in 2021.

  • 'Anticipation and anxiety': Derek Chauvin trial highlights America's racial divide after George Floyd's death

    Derek Chauvin's trial will likely highlight racial divides, with many Black Americans demanding justice as many white Americans have moved on.

  • NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots Malcolm Butler and Adrian Clayborn released

    Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler and ex-Pats defensive end Adrian Clayborn reportedly were released by the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns respectively on Tuesday.

  • Ravens tender 3 players, including RB Gus Edwards

    Baltimore Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said RB Gus Edwards was going to be a part of the team and he held up to it, handing out a 2nd-round tender

  • Tanner Vallejo re-signs with Cardinals

    Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo will not leave in free agency. Vallejo, who would have become a free agent next week, instead signed a two-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 26-year-old Vallejo was originally a sixth-round pick of the Bills and has bounced around the league with several stops, but he has [more]

  • DUI charge dismissed against Broncos running back Gordon

    Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will likely avoid NFL discipline after his drunken driving charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty in Denver County Court on Wednesday to lesser charges of excessive speeding and reckless driving. Gordon was arrested Oct. 13 in downtown Denver when he was clocked going 71 mph in a 35 mph zone. A suspension would have sidelined him to start the 2021 season and allowed the Broncos to void $6.5 million of guaranteed salary for 2021.

  • NFL Rumors: Teams have spoken to Patriots about N'Keal Harry trade

    Could the Patriots consider trading N'Keal Harry this offseason? It appears there's interest in the young wide receiver.

  • Pentagon may use involuntary activations to keep Guard forces at Capitol through May

    The option is one of several that military leaders are considering to keep 2,300 service members protecting Congress.