Chris Simms says Russell Wilson "can’t win a Super Bowl with this coaching staff"

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Warner
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chris Simms says Russell Wilson "can’t win a Super Bowl with this coaching staff" originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been in the news for all the wrong reasons when it comes to his relationship with the organization as a whole.

Although he has not demanded a trade, the naming of the four teams (Saints, Cowboys, Bears, Raiders) was alarming to a lot of people.

If there was a trade in the works, that is where he would want to go.

In recent years, Wilson has been pretty good at being quiet about these certain things.

But now, all cards are off the table and Wilson wants to be heard.

NBC Sports' Chris Simms spoke about the issue on his recent ‘Unbuttoned’ podcast.

Simms went on to talk about what he has heard from Wilson’s camp, and the understanding that things between the Seahawks and Wilson are not on good terms, and that he can’t get back to a championship with this coaching staff.

So here is the narrative, and its probably coming from his camp at this point. Russell Wilson, at this point, can’t get back to the Super Bowl with the current Seattle coaching staff and the way things are run there. It’s just not gonna happen.

Chris Simms

Wilson has been with the Seahawks for nine seasons now, and although they have been to two Super Bowls and have won one of them, the team has been struggling to get back to that form since about 2015.

“The marriage is over,” said Simms. "It’s time to move on."

Wilson wanting more say and having frustration about being hit too much is warranted. He has been sacked 394 times in nine seasons - the most by any quarterback in that time span.

The Seahawks have one thing to do this offseason, and it's to make sure that their star quarterback is happy.

Getting offensive line help will be the main priority, but with the cap space as it is the organization will be needing to make a lot of moves.

the Seahawks moving on from Wilson this year is highly unlikely, but Simms believes something could be happening soon.

“I don’t know if it ends this year, but it is going to end soon,” Said Simms.

You can check out the full podcast with Chris Simms here.

Recommended Stories

  • Cam Jordan envisions a Super Bowl win if Russell Wilson joins the team

    Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is willing to accept a trade to the Saints. Multiple Saints players are more than willing to accept Russell Wilson. Saints receiver Michael Thomas quickly made his views known on Twitter when the news broke last week. Appearing Tuesday on ESPN, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan made clear his belief that, [more]

  • Zach Wilson over Trevor Lawrence? Chris Simms says yes

    When it comes to 2021 quarterback prospects, the biggest question for most analysts is, “Who’s No. 2?” For one analyst, the question of who’s No. 1 is more important. On Wednesday’s PFT Live, Chris Simms pulled the sheet from his 2021 quarterback draft rankings. He has in the top spot not Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence but [more]

  • Why Chris Simms thinks Eagles should gamble on QB at 6

    Chris Simms hasn't seen enough from Jalen Hurts to stop him from thinking the Eagles should draft a QB. By Dave Zangaro

  • Seahawks corner Shaquill Griffin calls upcoming free agency 'strictly business'

    Shaquill Griffin has a big decision upcoming. Here's what he's thinking two weeks before free agency.

  • Chris Simms on the Eagles: 'The biggest rebuild in football'

    Chris Simms looks at the Eagles in 2021 and sees the "biggest rebuild in football." By Reuben Frank

  • It could be time to let Seahawks QB Russell Wilson cook elsewhere

    Adam Schein of NFL.com makes the argument that it could be time to let Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson cook elsewhere.

  • Biden to Receive Briefing Predicting Record-Breaking Influx of Child Migrants: Report

    President Biden will receive a briefing on Tuesday that will detail the need for 20,000 beds to house an expected influx of child migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a new report. The Domestic Policy Council will brief the president on the increasingly dire situation at the border, with the group expected to tell Biden that the number of migrant children is on track to exceed the all-time record by 45 percent, according to Axios. The report comes one day after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the circumstances at the border do not constitute a crisis. While the Department of Health and Human Services, which operates the network of child migrant shelters, is expected to tweak its coronavirus protocols to add space for an additional 2,000 minors, the report says, the administration predicts it will still need thousands of extra beds. The HHS shelters are expected to reach maximum capacity later this month, the report says, as DHS projects there will be 117,000 unaccompanied child migrants crossing the border this year. Last month alone roughly 6,000 16- and 17-year-old migrants were detained at the border. Meanwhile, the administration is considering accelerating the release of children to sponsors already in the U.S. in order to free up shelter space, according to Axios. It plans to end strict sponsor vetting requirements that were implemented as part of an agreement between DHS and HHS under the Trump administration. On Sunday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the administration’s decision to reverse a Trump-era policy that immediately expelled unaccompanied migrant children at the border in a tense exchange with Fox News’ Chris Wallace. Wallace asked Psaki if the administration is “contributing to this crisis” by reversing the policy, adding that “border patrol officials are saying that you are creating a surge, and that by May we could see a bigger surge than we saw during the worst moments of the 2019 crisis on the border.” “Well, Chris, the vast majority of families and adults are turned away at the border,” Psaki responded. “This is not the time to come and we have been very clear about that. But our approach in the Biden administration is that we think the most humane step we can take here is to have these children unaccompanied, kids under 18, not send them back to take a treacherous path forward.”

  • Tom Brady Reveals How His Trophy Boat Throw Could Have Spectacularly Backfired

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is "so happy" tight end Cameron Brate caught the Lombardi Trophy during their Super Bowl celebration.

  • Biden administration singles out China as 'biggest geopolitical test' for U.S

    President Joe Biden singled out a "growing rivalry with China" as a key challenge facing the United States, with his top diplomat describing the Asian country as "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century. The administration rolled out its thinking in a 24-page document outlining Biden's national security policies along with the first major foreign policy speech by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "It is the only competitor potentially capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to mount a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system," the national security document said of China.

  • Sue Bird, Alex Morgan help launch media company TOGETHX to amplify women’s voices

    Barriers are meant to be broken.

  • ESPN reveals ‘daring’ offseason move for Chargers

    The Chargers will be looking to add more talent in the cornerbacks room this offseason and Scott Spratt of Football Outsiders has a way for Los Angeles to do so. Football Outsiders recently offered a daring move for each NFL team to make this offseason, and Spratt believes LA should add cornerback Patrick Peterson. He wrote that giving head coach Brandon Staley a cornerback who can move around and cover anyone the way Peterson can could help put the Chargers’ defense over the top. Whether the Chargers choose to re-sign Michael Davis should have no bearing on also trying to bring in Patrick Peterson.

  • Pentagon report cites threat of extremism in military

    Domestic extremist groups pose a serious threat to the military by seeking to recruit service members into their ranks and, in some cases, joining the military to acquire combat experience, according to a Pentagon report released Tuesday. The report, prepared last year at the request of Congress, did not assess whether the problem of extremism in the military is growing, but it cited a number of examples of service members with extremist affiliations. It said the number of current and former military members who ascribe to white supremacist ideology is unknown.

  • This absurd take on Pete Carroll amid Russell Wilson drama has jumped the shark

    Dan Orlovsky thinks the Seahawks should consider doing WHAT!?

  • Aidan Hutchinson talks Michigan football spring practice

    How Michigan football is acclimating to a new coaching staff and what the senior has seen after a week of spring ball.

  • Pentagon concerned by U.N. report indicating possible North Korea nuclear reprocessing

    The Pentagon expressed concern on Tuesday about a U.N. report indicating possible reprocessing of nuclear fuel for bombs by North Korea, and said such activity could raise tensions with Pyongyang. Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, head of intelligence for the U.S. Indo-Pacific command, said North Korean activity highlighted this week by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) could be intended to get the attention of the Biden administration and as a bargaining chip to press for sanctions relief. The administration is currently reviewing U.S.-North Korea policy.

  • Report: Talks between front office, Prescott’s camp ‘better than they have been’

    NFL Network's Jane Slater reported on Tuesday the Cowboys' contract talks with Dak Prescott are going "better than they've been".

  • Cinemark Won’t Be Playing Disney’s ‘Raya And The Last Dragon’: Here’s Why

    EXCLUSIVE: The No. 3 U.S. exhibitor Cinemark will not be playing Raya and the Last Dragon this coming weekend as Disney makes the title available both in theaters and as a $30 purchase on Disney+ on March 5. As the major studios experiment widely with theatrical windows during the pandemic, Raya is a clear case that not all […]

  • Blockchain Sleuthing Firm Calls Nigeria ‘Focal Point’ for Africa’s Crypto Scams

    These scams are raking in tens of thousands of dollars in crypto a month, blockchain analytics firm Whitestream determined.

  • Chandler Jones feels bad for Russell Wilson with J.J. Watt in Arizona

    The Arizona Cardinals have signed star defensive end J.J. Watt, and linebacker Chandler Jones feels bad for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

  • NFL exec on where Jets should draw line on Deshaun Watson trade: 'He can’t do it by himself'

    There is a good argument to be made that a team should be willing to give up almost anything for Deshaun Watson, because there is no more important position in sports.