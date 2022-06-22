Chris Simms ranks Titans’ Ryan Tannehill as second-best QB in AFC South

Former Tennessee Titans quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms has released his annual quarterback rankings ahead of the 2022 campaign.

In his rankings, Simms has Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill ranked 15th in the NFL, one spot behind Indianapolis Colts signal-caller, Matt Ryan.

While one can certainly debate the merits of putting Ryan ahead of Tannehill, this isn’t a terrible ranking for the Titans signal-caller after he had a disappointing, turnover-filled 2021 campaign.

As a result of his struggles that were capped off by a three-interception performance in the season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs, Tannehill is squarely on the hot seat going into 2022.

Not only did the Titans reportedly explore replacing Tannehill with another big-name quarterback, but they also drafted Liberty signal-caller Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

If Willis can develop and get himself ready for 2023, this could very well be Tannehill’s last season in Nashville. The veteran still has one more year left on his current deal after 2022, but the Titans can get out of it with a $9.6 million dead-cap charge and $27 million savings if he’s cut post-June 1.

For now, Tannehill is set to lead the Titans once again in 2022, and he’ll be looking to prove that he can get Tennessee over the hump, something he has been unable to do the last three years.

