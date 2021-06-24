Chris Simms ranks Ryan Fitzpatrick as second-best QB in NFC East

Simms ranks Fitzpatrick as 2nd-best QB in NFC East originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Every year, NBC Sports' Chris Simms gets NFL Twitter up in arms regarding his top-40 quarterback rankings.

This time around, the Washington Football Team has a representative inside the top 25 in Ryan Fitzpatrick and he's the second-highest ranked NFC East quarterback.

The Top 40 QB is done. Putting Josh Allen over Aaron Rodgers was the hardest call of the whole list for me.



Only three teams in the division had a quarterback ranked in the top 40, with the Eagles being the odd team out. Carson Wentz made the cut at No. 18, but as we all know, the Eagles incurred the biggest dead cap hit in history to trade him to the Colts.

Here's how the NFC East's quarterbacks placed, per Simms.

9. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

23. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington Football Team

26. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

N/A. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles.

Fitzpatrick ranks directly behind Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, Jimmy Garoppolo and Ben Roethlisberger. Besides Roethlisberger, Fitzpatrick was more productive than each of the players in front of him last season with the Dolphins. He threw for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven starts, going 4-3 in those games.

Looking at the rest of the list, there's plenty of room for Fitzpatrick to move up if he has a solid first year with Washington. The offense built around certainly has the potential to be potent with Terry McLaurin, Antonio Gibson and Curtis Samuel as his main weapons.